ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured in a two-car crash near Zeeland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Byron Road and 48th Avenue in Zeeland Township.

Investigators said a sedan was heading southbound on 48th Avenue when the driver went through the stop sign at Byron Road. The sedan was struck by a westbound pickup truck.

The driver of the sedan, a 21-year-old Hamilton woman, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 29-year-old Kalamazoo man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that the sheriff’s office said were not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.