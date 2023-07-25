ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hurt in a crash in Zeeland Township Tuesday, one of whom was airlifted to the hospital, deputies say.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Byron Road, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

A 21-year-old man from Caledonia was heading south on 48th Avenue in a Honda CRV, the sheriff’s office said. A 51-year-old man from Zeeland was driving west on Byron Road in a dump truck, approaching the intersection.

Deputies said the 21-year-old man waited at the stop sign at the intersection, but then he pulled into the intersection and did not yield to the dump truck.

The Honda CRV and the dump truck crashed in the intersection.

As a result, both vehicles left the road and collided with the ditch, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said both drivers were hurt.

The 21-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital and was listed in serious condition, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The intersection was closed due to the crash, according to deputies.