ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were found dead in a fire that the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is calling “suspicious.”

Around 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, deputies and Allendale Township Fire Department were called to a home on Mount Blanc Lane in Allendale Meadows trailer park. The caller said the house was full of smoke.

When first responders arrived, they found the home full of smoke and two people inside who had died.

The names and ages of the victims were not released by the sheriff’s office.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire. Fire investigators and Michigan State Police are investigating. Although the cause is still unknown, investigators believe the fire was “suspicious in nature,” according to sheriff’s deputies.