GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old was hospitalized when her car flipped over after hitting a ditch in Georgetown Township Monday, deputies said.

Around 2:22 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash on Fillmore Street near 36th Avenue. A 17-year-old from Allendale had been driving West on Fillmore Street when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit a ditch, sending the vehicle rolling several times, deputies said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.