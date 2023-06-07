POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was hospitalized after a crash involving a tractor pulling a manure spreader and two semi-trucks near Coopersville.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 80th Avenue and Taft Street in Polkton Township.

The tractor was on 80th when it was struck by a northbound semi-truck. The semi-truck jackknifed, and the tractor was pushed into the southbound lane, where it was struck by another semi-truck, according to an OCSO news release.

The driver of the northbound semi-truck, a 32-year-old Conklin man, had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital in serious condition, the news release said.

The crash remains under investigation.