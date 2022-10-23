ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near Grand Valley State University Sunday morning that injured one person.

It happened at 12:36 a.m. on Lodge Drive, near Pierce Street, at The Alpine Student Living.

Deputies patrolling the area heard shots fired and responded to the apartment complex along with GVSU Department of Public Safety, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Shooting scene at The Alpine Student Living Oct. 23, 2022

Multiple people and vehicles were reported fleeing the scene when police arrived.

One shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

No suspect has been taken into custody, and deputies believe there is no further threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.