HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland man was injured after a one-car crash Tuesday in Holland Township, deputies say.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. at US-31 and New Holland Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

A white VW heading south on US-31 left the road and rolled over, leaving the 27-year-old driver trapped inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they removed the sunroof and rescued the driver, who was taken to the hospital.

The Holland man is listed in stable condition. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

No names were released Tuesday afternoon.

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the location of the crash. It occurred at US-31 and New Holland Street. We regret the error, which has been fixed.