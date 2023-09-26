HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man was hospitalized after a stabbing in Holland Township, deputies say.

It happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, at a home on the 2900 block of 128th Avenue, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Two men were involved, the office said.

Deputies said they found a 25-year-old Grand Rapids man with knife injuries that were not considered life-threatening. He was treated on scene and then taken to a hospital.

Deputies also found another man, a 22-year-old from Holland Township, with minor injuries. They treated him on scene, too.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said there is no threat to the public.

Detectives are investigating.