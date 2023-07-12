PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after crashing into a row of boulders outside a storage building, deputies said.

It happened around 10:19 p.m. at the T intersection of 32nd Street and 64th Street in Park Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A 63-year-old woman driving a Black Audi e-tron north on 64th did not stop at the stop sign and instead kept driving straight through the T intersection. The car crashed into a row of boulders on 64th Street.

The woman was injured in the crash and had to be extracted from the vehicle by Park Township firefighters. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, deputies said.

During the crash, one of the boulders the vehicle crashed into was thrown and hit a nearby storage building, damaging it. The vehicle did not crash into the building. No one was in the building at the time, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.