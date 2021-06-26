Delta variant detected in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that a case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.617.2, or Delta variant, was identified in Ottawa County.

The identified case–the first of its kind in the west Michigan region–was a vaccinated adult in their 50’s with recent travel within the United States.

One close contact of the case has been identified as a COVID-19 case, but has not been confirmed as also being infected with the Delta variant. This will not be known until lab results are processed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies the Delta variant as a “variant of concern,” a label given to strains believed to be more transmissible or cause more serious disease.

“This variant has caused a serious and deadly surge in India, where it was first identified,” said Marcia Mansaray, deputy health officer with Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH). “The SARS-CoV-2 virus behaves in unexpected ways so it is hard to predict what the impact of this variant will be here, but each opportunity for spread is another opportunity for the virus to mutate. We are still in a race between variants and vaccines. Unvaccinated people will be the most vulnerable.”

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health wants to remind the public to adhere to COVID-19 precautions to prevent spread of the disease and continues to urge those who have not been vaccinated, to do so.

Though the Ottawa County case was vaccinated, data are showing the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna still work well against the variant, and the CDC is examining how the Johnson & Johnson vaccine performs. Since the J&J vaccine is similar to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which looks to protect against severe and deadly disease from the Delta variant, the CDC anticipates the J&J vaccine will also work well at preventing severe disease.

However, the OCDPH suggests that vaccinated individuals may want to consider wearing masks since the Delta variant has been identified in Ottawa County.

“COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection we have against the virus and its variants,” said Toni Bulthuis, immunization supervisor with OCDPH. “We don’t know yet if children will be more impacted by the Delta variant. While no vaccine can be 100% effective all the time for everyone, the vaccines in the U.S. have consistently demonstrated high levels of protection against severe outcomes such as hospitalization and death.”

The OCDPH continues to offer walk-in vaccination appointments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday. Anyone interested in getting vaccinated who has not already, can also go to www.vaccinatewestmi.com/clinics to find a vaccination clinic or opportunity nearest to them.

Anyone looking for vaccine information to help people who may have limited or no internet access are asked to call the Michigan COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 or 2-1-1.