An undated courtesy photo of the decommissioned James De Young coal power plant in Holland. (Courtesy Holland Board of Public Works)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews will demolish a decommissioned coal power plant in Holland Thursday morning.

The Holland Board of Public Works said the demolition of the James De Young power plant at 64 Pine Ave. is scheduled to happen at 9 a.m. The controlled implosion will include a rapid series of detonations, producing a loud sound and dust.

The demolition is closed to the public, and drones are not allowed. However, it will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

The public is asked to avoid Pine Avenue north of downtown during the demolition window.

The James De Young power plant was originally built with two coal-fired boilers in 1939 as part of the New Deal of 1933, according to the city of Holland. The power plant supplied Holland with electricity for 78 years, closing in 2017.

After it was closed, environmental assessments and remediations were performed at the site. The city plans to redevelop the 17-acre property on the Lake Macatawa waterfront in downtown Holland.