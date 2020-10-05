Deaths of 2 found in Ottawa Co. home not suspicious

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people found dead inside of a home in Ottawa County died of natural causes.

On Friday, deputies were called to check the well-being of two people at a home on State Road near 130th Avenue in Crockery Township. Investigators say they found them deceased inside the home.

Deputies say the victims, a husband and wife, died of natural causes and that there were no signs of trauma. Deputies said the couple had an extensive medical rated history and it is believed they were dead for several weeks.

Investigators do not believe the incident is suspicious at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.