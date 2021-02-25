Deadline for Tulip Time virtual artisan market Sunday

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers of the Tulip Time Festival in Holland are looking for more artists to sign up for this year’s virtual artisan market.

This year’s Tulip Time Artisan Market was converted to a virtual format after organizers consulted with health officials about the coronavirus pandemic.

Tulip Time Executive Director Gwen Auwerda told News 8 that the virtual event will be a great opportunity for artists to reach a wider audience.

“I think the virtual artisan market is going to get a lot of traction. We have had a number of our artisans who have said a month ago I’m just not comfortable being in person and chatting with people, so I’m not going to apply,” Auwerda said. “When we turned it virtual, I think we had 50 new applicants within a couple of days. I think people will find it effective in a very safe way to get their products out in front of folks.”

Artists who are interested in taking part in the virtual artisan market can apply online. The deadline is Sunday, February 28. The virtual booth fee is $100 and due by March 19.

Organizers continue to raise funds to reach their $1 million goal to keep the festival going this year. Donations can be made on the Stand with Holland Tulip Time Festival GoFundMe account.

Officials told News 8 that there will be an announcement early next week about the new things they are planning for this year.

Tulip Time is set to kick off on May 1 and run through May 9.