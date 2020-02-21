Day of Giving helps Hope College students foot the bill

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A campaign to help Hope College students pay for school is trying to raise just a little bit more before the bell sounds.

It is the Day of Giving’s sixth year, and Hope College is trying to make this one the most successful yet. It raised about $255,000 last year. The goal is to hit a larger dollar amount this year, with an ideal 1,400 gifts or donors.

Of the student body, 93% receives some sort of need-based financial aid. The bulk of the donated money goes toward scholarships, and every cent makes a difference.

“Without that, I don’t know if I would be here,” said Reed Hanson, a junior from Austin, Texas. “And, you know, going to Hope was one of the best decisions, one of the best things that’s ever happened to me. Without that, I don’t know where I would be.”

“I would not have been able to attend college” without financial aid, added Mitchel Achien’g, a foreign exchange student. “So that’s a career-changing opportunity for me to be able to attend college. Not just to attend college, but to get a quality education at Hope College.”

The Day of Giving ends Friday at noon. You can donate online at DayofGiving.Hope.edu.