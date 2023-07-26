HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Data collected from radar equipment installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found several locations off Holland State Park that are prone to rip currents.

“We were able to observe rip currents that occurred in many locations around the sandbars, farther up the beach from the structure, as well as rip currents near the structure,” coastal engineer Jesse McNinch said.

Last fall, the Army Corps of Engineers installed two underwater acoustic devices off the north breakwater. McNinch said a winter storm likely caused the surface indicators on those devices to detach, which delayed the retrieval of the devices and their data.

“Rip currents, as you know, are ephemeral in space and time and so when you put something at one spot looking up at one location, we have to be a bit lucky to have the rip currents pass over that,” he said.

The Corps developed new software and coding for the beachside radar, which collected data for six weeks earlier this spring, that has helped scientists predict times and places where rip currents may form.

“We can not only use it as a device of saying a rip current exists — like a tornado warning: there is a sighting, here it is and avoid this — but I believe it can predict conditions that are conducive for it and where it might occur on that given day,” McNinch said.

The technology will be shared with local authorities soon to help lakeshore communities monitor lake conditions and enforce swim safety protocols.