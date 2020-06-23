Man who drowned in pond remembered as great dad

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Family members have identified the man who died after going into a pond in a park near Jenison Monday as 29-year-old Steve Lucas Jr.

The basketball coach and father of two went to retrieve a ball that fell in the water and died.

An undated photo of Steven Lucas courtesy the Grand Rapids Union basketball program.

“The lesson here is family is everything. Keep your loved ones close, love them up because you don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring,” said Linda Lucas.

Investigators with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said his death appears to be a terrible accident. But they are still waiting for autopsy results to see if there was some sort of medical issue.

“I love my son. I miss my son, but I know he is in a better place. I know he died at peace,” his father Steven Lucas Sr. said.

Lucas says his son was an athlete and a strong swimmer who loved the water.

On Monday evening after work, Lucas Jr. took his 7-year-old son and nearly 2-year-old daughter to the 8th Avenue Community Park near Jenison. Investigators say they were tossing around a ball and it landed in the water.

“He told the kids, ‘Don’t worry about it, I got it,’ so he said ‘I’m a great swimmer,’ which everyone knows he can swim, so he went out there to get the ball for the kids and then they told me, next thing you know, he was out there really far,” Lucas Sr. said.

According to the police report, he was about 30 to 40 feet from shore he was seen struggling just before 6 p.m. People at the park tried to help. Police say they got him to shore and started CPR but couldn’t save him.

“People just need to know where their people is at,” Lucas Sr. said. “Make sure they’re safe. If you go into the water, make sure you have a life jacket on.”