Watch live: Press conference on manslaughter case

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids Community College professor is facing manslaughter and child abuse charges in connection to the drowning of his 16-year-old son with special needs.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies arrested 50-year-old Timothy Alan Koets without incident at GRCC on Thursday.

He’s facing charges of manslaughter, second-degree child abuse, second-degree child abuse committed in the presence of another child and fourth-degree child abuse.

On March 28, Koets’ 16-year-old son was found face down in the family’s backyard swimming pool located in the in the 4300 block of Port Sheldon Street, between 36th and 48th avenues in Georgetown Township.

The 16-year-old wasn’t breathing when firefighters pulled him from the water and began CPR, according to the sheriff’s office. The boy died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said relatives of the teen were home at the time of his drowning. It’s unclear how he ended up in the above-ground pool.

Dave Murray, GRCC spokesman, says the college is aware of the arrest that happened on campus, the charges and an email Koets sent to his students following his son’s death. A student later copied and pasted that email to a GoFundMe page that was created in April.

Murray says the situation is under review and he doesn’t know when the college will be making a comment.