GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A fundraiser benefitting a Holland Hospital health center is back in-person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Culinary Cabaret will take place on March 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville. It will benefit the Holland Community Health Center, which is the primary care office of over 5,900 patients who are uninsured or under insured, according to Holland Hospital.

The center offers specialized services like behavior health, obstetrics and wellness visits for men, women and children. It also offers transportation and social services to patients who need it, the hospital said.

The Culinary Cabaret features food and drinks from local lakeshore restaurants like Big Lake Brewing, Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant, Butch’s Dry Dock and Fenn Valley Vineyards and Wine Cellars, among others. There will be live entertainment and the chance to win prizes during live and silent auctions. There will be a wine pull with bottles ranging in value from $20 to $100.

Last year’s event was virtual and raised $124,000 for the center.

Tickets are $100 each if purchased before February 17. After that, they will be $125 leading up to the event and at the door. Guests must be 21 or older.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Holland Hospital website or Facebook page.