ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Critter Barn in Zeeland is building a new barn for its smaller animals.

On Tuesday, the Critter Barn broke ground on the $1.2 million gable barn. The 6,200-square foot building will house chicks, ducklings, bunnies, the Kitty Corral and four classrooms.

Last year, the barn moved from its original three-acre farm to a 27-acre location.

The Critter Barn, which dates back to 1984, was originally meant to introduce elementary school children farm animals. Now, the barn says it aims to be “an agricultural educational hub” for local schools and universities.