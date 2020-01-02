Crews working to rescue teen from water at Holland State Park

Crews work to rescue a woman who fell into Lake Michigan at Holland State Park (January 2, 2020)

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working to get a 16-year-old girl out of Lake Michigan after she and a male fell off the pier Wednesday night.

Authorities were called to the state park at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Details are limited, but dispatchers tell News 8 the male was able to get out of the water. The teenage girl is still missing.

As you can hear, strong winds churning up some waves out here. pic.twitter.com/J95aPtIjAg — Luke Stier (@LukeStier) January 2, 2020

