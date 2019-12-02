Crews work to fix Holland park walkway after storm

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working to clear the beach at Holland State Park after a wind storm caused a sidewalk to collapse, leaving debris.

The powerful storm left behind drift wood, broken fences and flooded walkways.

“This summer alone we moved about 5 tons of debris,” Sean Mulligan with the Department of Natural Resourcers said. “We’re doing our best to clean up after mother nature, but mother nature is going to do what mother nature does.”

The DNR says the high lake levels coupled with the storm, caused significant erosion underneath the beach walkway, which composed the structure. The sidewalk is now suspended on multiple sides.

The area is normally a popular tourist spot as people visit Big Red lighthouse. It’s now taped off as the DNR say it’s unsafe for use.

“Big Red is a land marker of Holland and because of that, the sidewalk has become a very big piece of infrastructure for our park.”

The DNR says they’re in the middle of finding a solution to replace the walkway.

“We’ll start talking about plans for the summer, whether we’ll replace to washed out pieces or go with a deck,” Mulligan said. “We’re trying to determine the best way to go.”

Mulligan says in the meantime, the structure needs to be removed. Crews were set to inspect the structure Monday to determine what kind equipment would be needed for the job.

The DNR does not have a price point for a replacement project. They say the earliest they could begin replacing the sidewalk is spring 2020.