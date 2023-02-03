HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland Township road has reopened after a crash led to a diesel spill Friday morning.

Around 7:50 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Ottogan Street and 104th Avenue for a property damage crash involving a semi and sedan.

The sheriff’s office said it was working with the Holland Township Fire Department to clean up a diesel spill and clear the scene. The road reopened at 9:40 a.m.

It’s unclear if anyone is injured or what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.