Crews search for man who jumped off Grand Haven pier

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Crews search for a man who went missing after jump off the Grand Haven pier Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Rescue crews in Grand Haven are searching for a man they say jumped off a pier into Lake Michigan early Tuesday.

Dispatchers tell News 8 they received the call around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. They say someone reported seeing the man jump off the South Pier at Grand Haven State Park and into the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Grand Haven Department of Public Safety are out on the water looking for that person. As of 3:15 a.m., they had not found him.

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links