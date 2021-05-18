Crews search for man who jumped off Grand Haven pier

Crews search for a man who went missing after jump off the Grand Haven pier Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Rescue crews in Grand Haven are searching for a man they say jumped off a pier into Lake Michigan early Tuesday.

Dispatchers tell News 8 they received the call around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. They say someone reported seeing the man jump off the South Pier at Grand Haven State Park and into the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Grand Haven Department of Public Safety are out on the water looking for that person. As of 3:15 a.m., they had not found him.

