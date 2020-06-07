Crews look for missing 6-year-old, search lake for 2nd person

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency crews are working two emergencies unfolding at Holland State Park — a missing 6-year-old boy and a person who they fear drowned in Lake Michigan.

Multiple crews responded to the park around 5 p.m. Dispatchers say they do not have reason to believe the missing 6-year-old boy is in the water.

Emergency crews describe Iain Rowe, 6, as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing large neon goggles and blue and white striped shorts, according to dispatchers.

Ottawa County officials sent out an emergency alert in the area because rescuers are concerned that the missing child may be near the water. At this point, they said there is no reason to suspect an abduction or anything criminal.

Separate from the missing 6-year-old incident, crews have been in the area searching for a teen in the water. The person is a 17-year-old of Grand Rapids, deputies say.

Authorities are withholding the person’s name.

Coast Guard chopper making slow pass over Holland State Park beach. pic.twitter.com/mvUwwD4hmt — Dan Boers (@DanBoers) June 7, 2020

Shortly after 9 p.m., law enforcement have asked people at the beach to evacuate. Both the beach and park are being closed.

People evacuating the beach at Holland State Park as crews search the water for a missing person. (June 6, 2020)

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew at the park working to learn more. Updates will be posted here as they become available.