HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a man in Lake Macatawa.

Crews were called to the south side of the lake near Kollen Park around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after a report that a 63-year-old man went into the water and did not come back up, Ottawa County dispatchers confirmed.

A News 8 crew at the scene saw boats in the water and a Coast Guard helicopter in the air.