Man dies while swimming at Holland State Park

First responders on the scene of a water rescue at Holland State Park on Aug. 22, 2021.

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died after swimming at Holland State Park Sunday afternoon.

Authorities initially responded around 4 p.m. to a report of a person struggling in the water.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 8 that the victim, a 52-year-old man from the Grand Rapids area, has died. Authorities have not yet confirmed the death was a drowning, saying that it could have been caused by a medical situation.

While on scene, emergency teams were called to another rescue effort nearby. That person was able to get out and is OK, authorities said.

A red flag warning was is in place at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

The Park Township Fire Department and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.