HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are investigating after a fire broke out at Padnos recycling center in Holland Tuesday night.

Fire broke out around 6:20 p.m. at the facility on 8th Street near Pine Avenue. First responders with the Holland Department of Public Safety arrived to find the fire had started in a large piece of machinery that is used for recycling metal products.

The fire had then spread to a small building next to the machinery. Crews were able to quickly put the fire out, according to the city of Holland.

No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters say preliminary investigation shows the fire was most likely accidental but an investigation is underway to confirm.

It is the second fire at the recycling facility this month. The same Padnos location caught fire on June 3 and damage was limited to the sheet metal pile.