Crews continue to search water in Grand Haven for missing teen

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are continuing to search for a teen who is presumed to have drowned in the lake at Grand Haven State Park.

Crews staring looking for a missing 14-year-old boy of Grand Rapids at the beach around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday. The search was called off around 8:30 p.m. as it started to get dark.

The search resumed Monday morning. Grand Haven police say the boy hasn’t been found and that they will expand the search area when they continue to look for the boy on Tuesday.

Authorities say they have been focusing on area 3 and the north pier. A sonar was used to search underwater.

Several agencies, including dive teams, have been assisting in the search.

The search comes as officials have been warning of strong rip currents. Water conditions over the weekend made it difficult for crews to search for the boy, police said.