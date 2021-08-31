Cleanup of plastic powder near Zeeland plant could take hours

Police block off a street in Zeeland near where a fine plastic powder was released from a plant on Aug. 31, 2021.

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A shelter in place order has been issued for a Zeeland neighborhood and officials are urging people to avoid the area around Vertellus while crews clean up the release of a fine plastic powder.

The spill at the plant on Centennial Street north of E. Washington Avenue was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt told News 8 said the fine plastic was released when a valve blew.

Cleanup is laborious. Crews will need to vacuum the plastic up. That could take most of the day.

There is not any immediate threat to the public. People may notice a fine white powder on their car or property but a small amount is not dangerous.

Out of an abundance of caution, the area around the plant, bordered by Garfield Avenue on the north, Centennial on the east, Washington on the south and Elm Street on the west, has been blocked off. People north and west of the plant have been told to shelter in place. School buses will be rerouted around the affected area.

A barrier blocks off a street in Zeeland after a fine plastic powder was released from a plant, prompting an hourslong cleanup effort. (Aug. 31, 2021)

A firefighter’s equipment lays near where a fine plastic powder was released from a plant, prompting an hourslong cleanup effort. (Aug. 31, 2021)

According to its website, Vertellus is a specialty chemical supplier that contributes to everything from soap and pharmaceutical production to the plastics and agriculture industries. The Zeeland site “specializes in the manufacture of fine chemicals and custom formulations.

“Products made here are used as intermediates for the pharmaceutical, personal care and imaging industries as well as polymers for composite binders. Zeeland’s technical expertise includes high-pressure catalytic hydrogenation, quaternization reactions and chiral resolution,” the website says. “Zeeland’s technical expertise includes high-pressure catalytic hydrogenation, quaternization reactions and chiral resolution.”