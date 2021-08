TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Allendale man was seriously injured Friday when his motorcycle hit a deer west of Walker.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on 14th Avenue north of Lake Michigan Drive in Tallmadge Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the 35-year-old Allendale man was headed south on 14th when he hit a deer as it entered the road.

He was rushed to a Grand Rapids hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say he was wearing his helmet.