SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash apparently involving a school bus has stalled traffic on southbound US-31 north of Ferrysburg.

The crash happened late Tuesday afternoon on US-31 near Taft Road in Spring Lake Township.

The scene of a crash on US-31 near Taft Road in Spring Lake Township. (March 22, 2022)

While authorities have not yet released information about the circumstances of the crash, images from the scene appear to show a school bus was involved. Damage could be seen to the back of the bus.

It’s unknown whether anyone was hurt or how seriously.

Traffic is backed up at least to Sternberg Road.

Drivers on southbound US-31 are being rerouted at Pontaluna Road, Ottawa County dispatchers said. The public is advised to seek alternate routes.