POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A section of eastbound I-96 in Polkton Township was closed Monday evening because of a crash.

Slightly after 8 p.m., Ottawa County dispatch said eastbound I-96 near mile marker 16 — the exit to 68th Avenue — had been shut down.

Dispatch told News 8 that a semitruck rolled over in the crash, as did a second vehicle.

Nobody was hurt, according to dispatch.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. News 8 will continue to update it as more information becomes available.