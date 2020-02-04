Crash near Grand Haven blamed on medical emergency

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was hospitalized Tuesday morning after he suffered a medical emergency and his car hit a building south of Grand Haven, authorities say.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was headed north on US-31 between Comstock Street and Robbins Road around 10 a.m. when he experienced the medical problem.

His car left the road, crossed a ditch and hit the back of a Macatawa Bank branch.

The driver, a 37-year-old Grand Haven man, was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The building sustained minimal damage, the sheriff’s office said.

