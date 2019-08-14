Crash knocks out power to 1,000+ in Ottawa Co.

BELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,000 Consumers Energy customers are without in Ottawa County after a crash.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Baldwin Street and 48th Avenue in Beldon Township, west of Jenison.

The Consumers Energy outage map shows 1,015 customers are without power. A crew has been assigned and the utility company estimates power will be restored around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch said no one was injured in the crash, which knocked down the power line.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.