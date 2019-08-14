Crash knocks out power to 1,000+ in Ottawa Co.

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Consumers Energy outage map shows a power outage in Beldon Township Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

BELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,000 Consumers Energy customers are without in Ottawa County after a crash.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Baldwin Street and 48th Avenue in Beldon Township, west of Jenison.

The Consumers Energy outage map shows 1,015 customers are without power. A crew has been assigned and the utility company estimates power will be restored around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch said no one was injured in the crash, which knocked down the power line.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links