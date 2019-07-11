1 killed in crash with semi-truck on US-31

A July 11, 2019 photo shows firefighters responding to a serious crash on US-31 at Comstock Street in Grand Haven Township. (Grand Haven Tribune)

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash involving a vehicle and a semi-truck has killed one person near Grand Haven, authorities say.

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday on northbound US-31 at Comstock Street in Grand Haven Township. It’s cause is not yet known.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash. That person’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The sheriff’s office and Grand Haven Township firefighters are responding to the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.