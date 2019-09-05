Authorities: At least 1 dead in Adams Street crash

Authorities respond to a deadly crash on Adams Street at 88th Avenue in Zeeland Township. (Sept. 5, 2019)

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a Zeeland Township crash involving a semi-truck and car is deadly.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday on Adams Street at 88th Avenue, just east of The Critter Barn.

Authorities respond to a deadly crash on Adams Street at 88th Avenue in Zeeland Township. (Sept. 5, 2019)

It’s unclear how many people were killed or injured in the crash.

The roadway remains closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Authorities respond to a deadly crash on Adams Street at 88th Avenue in Zeeland Township. (Sept. 5, 2019)

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene and are working to learn more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

