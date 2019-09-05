Authorities: At least 1 dead in Adams Street crash

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a Zeeland Township crash involving a semi-truck and car is deadly.
The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday on Adams Street at 88th Avenue, just east of The Critter Barn.
It’s unclear how many people were killed or injured in the crash.
The roadway remains closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene and are working to learn more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.