Crash into Holland storage facility blamed on medical episode

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a medical emergency is believed to have caused a car crash in Holland Friday morning, after which the driver died.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. at Holland Self Storage along US-31 at Lincoln Avenue.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says a Dodge Caravan headed south on US-31 left the road right after the Lincoln intersection, running across the grass and through a fence before crashing into the storage facility.

The driver, 84-year-old Glenn Schrotenboer of Holland, was unresponsive when emergency responders arrived at the scene. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Schrotenboer was the only person in the minivan at the time of the crash.

Police believe Schrotenboer suffered a medical event before the crash. Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to have been factors.