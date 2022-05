HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Chicago Drive has reopened in Holland after a midday Sunday crash, dispatch says.

The Ottawa County dispatch said a three-vehicle crash happened at the Chicago Drive and East 8th Street intersection. The time that the crash happened is unclear.

Dispatch said that there are injuries. The number of people who are hurt and their conditions haven’t been released.

Chicago Drive was closed for about an hour. Dispatch said it has since reopened.