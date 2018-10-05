Ottawa County

1 injured after semi rollover on EB I-96

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 03:23 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 04:23 PM EDT

1 injured after semi rollover on EB I-96

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A rollover crash involving a semi-truck closed one lane of eastbound I-96 near the border of Kent and Ottawa counties on Friday.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. between mile markers 24 and 25 on I-96.

Authorities didn't immediately specify what caused the crash, but said the driver, a 60-year-old Florida man suffered a minor injury during the crash and was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

Both lanes of the highway have since reopened, but authorities advise drivers to expect delays for several hours because the semi hasn't been removed from the ditch.

