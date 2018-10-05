1 injured after semi rollover on EB I-96 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A semi-truck rests on its side following a crash on eastbound I-96 between the 24 and 25 mile markers near the Kent-Ottawa county border. (Ottawa County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a crash on Oct. 5, 2018 in Walker, Mich. [ + - ]

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A rollover crash involving a semi-truck closed one lane of eastbound I-96 near the border of Kent and Ottawa counties on Friday.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. between mile markers 24 and 25 on I-96.

Authorities didn't immediately specify what caused the crash, but said the driver, a 60-year-old Florida man suffered a minor injury during the crash and was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

Both lanes of the highway have since reopened, but authorities advise drivers to expect delays for several hours because the semi hasn't been removed from the ditch.