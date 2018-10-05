1 injured after semi rollover on EB I-96
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A rollover crash involving a semi-truck closed one lane of eastbound I-96 near the border of Kent and Ottawa counties on Friday.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. between mile markers 24 and 25 on I-96.
Authorities didn't immediately specify what caused the crash, but said the driver, a 60-year-old Florida man suffered a minor injury during the crash and was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.
Both lanes of the highway have since reopened, but authorities advise drivers to expect delays for several hours because the semi hasn't been removed from the ditch.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Contract dispute stalls 3 Ottawa Co....
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Deputies seek Holland Twp. Meijer...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Tests: Otsego, Plainwell water OK to drink
- EPA officials come to Kzoo for PFAS roundtable
- Police: Driver ran red light, collided with bus
- Jordan Lake no body contact advisory lifted
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.