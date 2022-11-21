ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Eastbound I-196 in Zeeland Township has reopened following a Monday afternoon crash in a construction zone.

Just after 1 p.m., the Ottawa County dispatch said there was a crash on eastbound I-196 between mile markers 54 and 55 in a construction zone.

The freeway was closed and traffic was being rerouted through the city of Zeeland. It has since reopened.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, how many vehicles were involved or if anyone is hurt.

News 8 is working to learn more.