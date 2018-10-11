Craigslist post helps crack theft case in Ottawa Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County investigators say a break-in victim who found their belongings on Craigslist helped lead them to the suspected thief.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested the 38-year-old Grand Rapids man Wednesday night in the area of US-31 near 24th Street in Holland.

Deputies said they found stolen items with the suspect. Detectives said the man also led them to an Allegan County home where more loot was stored.

An estimated $10,000 in valuables were recovered.

Deputies believe the man is responsible for three home break-ins over the weekend in Holland and Park Township, but said they believe there are more people involved in the crimes.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.