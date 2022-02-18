Craft Beer Crawl returns to Grand Haven Saturday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Bars and restaurants in Grand Haven hope people will come out and try some brews this weekend.

The Michigan Craft Beer Crawl is happening from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. downtown. Ten breweries and locations are taking part.

Jeremy Swiftney, the executive director of Grand Haven Main Street, tells News 8 he hopes this will not only help restaurants bounce back from the pandemic, but also bring more traffic into stores, which he says have been struggling as well.

Swiftney says several restaurants will have drinks that are not normally available.

“The only one that’s serving what they have is Grand Armory. Everybody else has something that’s fun and unique,” he said. “There’s going to be some special taps in there that aren’t things that you could normally get, either here in Grand Haven or elsewhere. Kind of special, limited release-type kegs.”

For a full list of locations, visit the event’s Facebook page.