Coopersville teen injured after pickup truck hits tree

Ottawa County

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old Coopersville boy is in the hospital Friday after a pickup truck he was riding in hit a tree.

Just after 4 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Mill Road near Brucker Street for a single-vehicle crash with injures.

Responding deputies report that a 16-year-old Coopersville boy was driving a pickup truck eastbound on Mill Road, lost control and crashed into a tree.

The 17-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was not injured.

Neither of the boys were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said speed appears to be a factor.

