Coopersville teachers demand better contract

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Teachers packed the Coopersville Area Public Schools board meeting Monday to pressure district leaders to offer better contract terms.

The teachers are starting the 2019-20 school year without a contract in place. The district and union leaders have failed to come to terms, though both side say negotiations are ongoing.

Teachers, many of them wearing black shirts, showed up at the school board meeting to show a unified front. Some spoke during the public comment period.

“I urge you to consider whether the current lack of respect and desire to engage in good faith negotiations with us is aligned with our community’s interests,” Terri Siebelink, a second grade teacher, told the board.

Union leaders say Coopersville educators are paid poorly compared to other districts in the area. In a document purportedly comparing salary schedules with three other nearby districts, union officials pointed out career earnings gaps. The document compared salaries with Kenowa Hills, Sparta, and Spring Lake schools and reported gaps of $100,400, $178,844, and $191,814 respectively over the course of a 30-year career.

The teachers want a two-year contract with a 4.5% salary increase each year.

“We’re being offered an amount that at this time isn’t suitable,” Kent Bollinger, the president of the teachers union, told News 8.

He stopped shy of ruling out a strike.

“That’s a tough question,” he said when asked whether a strike could happen. “That’s not what I’m really looking for and at this time, I would certainly hope it wouldn’t have to happen.”

The school district presented its own figures at the meeting showing its teachers have close to average salaries when compared to the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District average. The district said teachers making the minimum salary are paid $39,500 annually compared to the OAISD average of $39,841. The Coopersville maximum was reported at $85,300 compared to $85,587 as the OAISD average.

Superintendent Ron Veldman encouraged those at the meeting to contact state legislators to urge them to improve public school funding.