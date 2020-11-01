Coopersville man injured in rollover crash

Ottawa County

by: WOOD TV8 News Staff

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a rollover crash late Sunday morning.

It happened around 11:35 a.m. near the intersection of Berlin Fair Drive and 24th Avenue in Wright Township.

Police say a 72-year-old man from Coopersville was driving west on Berlin Fair Drive when he over-corrected. His vehicle crossed both lanes of traffic before sliding off the right side of the road and rolling.

The driver was taken to Metro Health Hospital with injuries authorities say are not life threatening.

