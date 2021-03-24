Coopersville High School weighing options for prom

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — After missing out on countless school events in the past year, the principal of Coopersville High School says he is determined to do everything possible to celebrate seniors in some way this spring.

“Our seniors have missed out on a lot. We want to create something special for them that is meaningful to them. At the same time, understanding that there are restrictions and guidelines that we need to follow,” said Principal Brent Hadden.

Prom is something many students look forward to. At Coopersville High School, it’s normally planned by the juniors. This year, it’s not likely schools will be able to host a typical formal dance because of gathering restrictions and social distancing, but Hadden said the juniors are still determined to plan something.

“What has been really neat to see is they want to put something on for our seniors who they recognized have gotten the short end of the stick the last two years,” he said.

The challenge becomes what that would look like.

“Number one is we have to follow the guidelines and restrictions put in place by the Ottawa County Health Department,” Hadden said. “So how do we provide a meaningful event for our seniors and possibly our juniors that involves social distancing, but also is fun?”

He said they’re weighing a variety of options that would still allow students to get dressed up and spend time with their friends and classmates, but another difficulty is finding space to accommodate them.

“We met with the seniors a couple of weeks ago and said, we’re going to do our best to do whatever we can for you. And that’s under the understanding that we’re going to follow the guidelines put forth by the health department. So, unfortunately dancing is not social distancing,” said Hadden.

Like many other districts, Coopersville is waiting for more guidance from the health department on how they could celebrate seniors while also keeping everyone safe.