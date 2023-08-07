COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The 33rd annual Coopersville Car Show and Summerfest is this week, with cars, food, crafts and other events.

The Coopersville Car Show has events Wednesday through Saturday. The main events are Friday, with a Car Cruise starting at 6 p.m., and Saturday, when the car show is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers hope to draw more than 500 cars this year. Last year, they only had about 150 for the show and about 400 for the cruise because of poor weather.

“Every year I’m amazed at the amount of people that come out and fill the Main Street to bring their cars or just walk the show. It never gets old,” event coordinator Kate Terpstra said in a statement. “I really think this could be the biggest year we’ve ever seen and can’t wait to see what happens! It’s refreshing to see so many people come out to support a great event.”

The car show is for charity. In previous years, money raised has gone to Lori’s Voice, which provides resources to people who use wheelchairs; a reading bus; the local library and Coopersville schools sports teams.