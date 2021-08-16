Coopersville-area man sentenced in wife’s 2019 death

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coopersville-area man has been sentenced to serve prison time in the 2019 shooting death of his wife.

Jaron Chatman was sentenced Monday to spend 57 months to 180 months in prison on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. He was also sentenced to spend 24 months on a charge of felony firearms. The sentences will be served consecutively.

On Oct. 21, 2019, Emily Chatman was shot in the head by her husband at a home in Polktown Township. She died about two weeks later, authorities said.

About a year before the shooting, court records reveal that the mom of three filed for a protective order against her husband but was denied.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the three children were home at the time of the incident.