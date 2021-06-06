Convenience store robbed northwest of Grand Rapids

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that happened at the Next Door Food Store northwest of Grand Rapids.

Deputies say the robbery happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

The investigation shows that two men entered the store and brought items to the counter for purchase.

When the cashier opened the drawer, one of the suspects grabbed money from the cash register and both suspects ran out the door and drove away.

Deputies say there were no weapon seen or implied, but the suspects did leave with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There are no details on what type of car the suspects drove away in.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 616.738.4687.