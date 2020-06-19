Confederate statue covered by bag, notes overnight

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A controversial statue in Allendale displaying a Confederate and Union soldier together with a young slave looked different Thursday night.

Mitch Kahle of the Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists who is spearheading the effort to remove the statue told New 8 a group of Grand Valley State University students covered the statue in a plastic bag and stuck notes calling the statue racist.

One such note reads, “This is a glorification of a racist past that has no place in a public space.”

The Sons of Confederate Veterans, a group who supports the statue told News 8 in a statement, “Confederate flags & monuments have largely been viewed as positive symbols around the globe. We, the Michigan Camps of the SCV, wholeheartedly condemn any and all efforts to remove Confederate flags, monuments & symbols from the public eye.”

They say any effort to remove the statue, and other like it, is “an attack on the honorable heritage of over 70-million Americans of every race & creed who carry the blood of Confederate veterans in their veins.”

Friday morning, the statues were uncovered, everything has been removed and they appear to be left undamaged.

The township is meeting to discuss the future of these statues Monday at 7 p.m. at the township hall along Lake Michigan Drive.

There will be time for public comment.